It was the first meeting between fellow OSUs, and it was close for a quarter until freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders and junior wide receiver Tylan Wallace took over in the second quarter. Tied 10-10, L.D. Brown put the Cowboys (1-0) up by a touchdown on a 5-yard run. But then Sanders hit Wallace for a 36-yard score with 6:45 to play in the half, and then for 21 yards at the 2:02 mark to give Mike Gundy's squad a 31-10 lead.