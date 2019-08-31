Oklahoma State Wins Battle Of 'OSUs,' Beats Beavers 52-36
Oklahoma State opened the college football season with a 52-36 win over Oregon State in Corvallis Friday night.
It was the first meeting between fellow OSUs, and it was close for a quarter until freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders and junior wide receiver Tylan Wallace took over in the second quarter. Tied 10-10, L.D. Brown put the Cowboys (1-0) up by a touchdown on a 5-yard run. But then Sanders hit Wallace for a 36-yard score with 6:45 to play in the half, and then for 21 yards at the 2:02 mark to give Mike Gundy's squad a 31-10 lead.
Sophomore running back Chuba Hubbard scored twice in the third -- from 2 and 53 yards -- to give OSU a 45-23 with 7:54 to play in the third.
Hubbard finished the game with 221 yards on 26 carries. Sanders threw for 203 yards on 19 of 24 passing and three TDs.
Oklahoma State hosts McNeese State next Saturday at 6 p.m.