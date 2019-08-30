Gov. Stitt To Consider Building Private Governor's Residence If Repairs Are Too Costly
Gov. Kevin Stitt will consider building a private governor’s residence if he can’t get lower bids for repairs to the current mansion, News 9 has learned.
An official with the Stitt administration said estimates this spring for doing the basic repairs needed to bring the mansion up to code and make it livable for the governor and his family were three to four times more than the two million dollars lawmakers put on the budget.
The official, Deputy Secretary of State Donelle Harder, said the governor has not given up on finding a way to refurbish the mansion within budget, but said, if that can’t be done, he will look into using private dollars to build a new residence for the first family, possibly on the grounds of the current home.
The governor, his wife and five of their six children are currently living in the National Guard’s Centennial House in Oklahoma City. One of the Stitt children is in college.