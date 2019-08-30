1 In Custody After Police Chase In NW OKC, Warr Acres
A man has been arrested after a short police chase in northwest Oklahoma City and Warr Acres.
The chase started Friday night in the 5300 block of Willow Cliff as a traffic stop. The car drove away during the stop which started the pursuit, police said.
The driver got out of the car in the parking lot of Willow Cliff Apartments. Police officers said they saw the driver with a gun in his hand while he was running.
The man was seen jumping into a pond and swimming toward a neighborhood off of NW 59th and Grove Avenue where officers from Oklahoma City and Warr Acres set up a perimeter.
Officers found the man in a backyard under a trailer. He has been taken into custody. He has not been identified.
K-9 units and Air One helped in the search.
