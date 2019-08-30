'She's Been Literally Trapped In Her Own Body': Husband Reacts After Driver Takes Blind Plea In Brutal Hit-And-Run
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Oklahoma - A woman accused in a brutal hit-and-run case has taken a plea deal within the Cleveland County District County.
Misti Dawn Miller has pleaded guilty to a May 2018 crash that almost killed a woman near Little Axe.
Police confirmed at the time of the crash the suspect took off but turned herself in a day later.
The victim, Charlene Hughes, was hit while crossing the road to get to her mailbox.
She spent months in the hospital, and her life has never been the same.
Her husband said the medical bills are astronomical, but the flashbacks of that day remain the most overwhelming fallout of the crime.
“I go walk across the street to collect the mail, and every day I relive what occurred on that street, on that spot where I am walking to get the mail,” said James Hughes, Charlene’s husband.
Miller’s case was set for trial, but just days ago she pleaded guilty. She will be sentenced by a judge.
The Hughes family has mixed emotions, but said at least Charlene won't be subjected to crime scene evidence in court.
“There are crime scene photographs that depict her, or at least where she was laying. My biggest fear is that this is something that will bring back those memories for her,” said Hughes.
News 9 took a deeper look and it turns out Miller has a criminal background.
Court records show she was given a deferred sentence in 2006 in Oklahoma County for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury.
This time around, family is arguing for the maximum penalty which is about 20 years.
Charlene, who struggles to speak, is asking her husband to make a statement for her when Miller is sentenced.
“I have no idea what Charlene would do in this case, because she is such a forgiving woman. And she's been literally trapped in her own body at this point and time,” said Hughes.
Sentencing is scheduled for 3 p.m. on October 17.
The family hopes others will come to speak on Charlene's behalf.