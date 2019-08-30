Celebration Of Life For Young Boy Who Died, Overtaken With Jaundice
A massive celebration of life is being held this weekend for a young boy who recently who died from complications of cerebral palsy.
Jos Hawkins, 9, went through three open heart surgeries, suffering from jaundice, a brain injury and cerebral palsy.
He earned the nickname “Super Jos.”
Jos didn’t want a funeral, but instead a celebration of life and that is exactly what his family is giving him with a super hero theme.
He passed time by watching a local popular YouTube gamer.
Jos was an organ donor. Because of that, he was able to save two other lives. His brain was donated to jaundice research.
“All of the research on a jaundice brain is decades old,” said Crystal Hawkins, Jos’s mother. “For us to be able to do that and help these hundreds of other kids who are still suffering right now from jaundice related brain injuries, his brain is going to help.”
“To be able to be in one of your darkest moments and make the decision to save someone else so they don't have to be there is mind-blowing to me and it stuns me every time,” said Nicole Funk of LifeShare Oklahoma.
Jos’ celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Capitol View Event Center, 5201 N Lincoln Blvd. in Oklahoma City.
The public is invited to attend.