911 Call Released After 3 Arrested Near Del City High School
DEL CITY, Oklahoma - Officials at Mid-Del Schools are addressing a possible threat to Del City High School, which was handled by police.
In a statement on the school’s website, officials said Thursday:
“Today, Del City Police received a tip from a suspect they had in custody that a DCHS student had a loaded gun on campus. The police apprehended and arrested the student in the parking. This student will not be returning to Del City High School. We are thankful for the swift action of the Del City Police Department.”
Del City police arrested two minors and 19-year-old Andrew Stiffler Thursday.
According to officers, one juvenile was in a parking lot across from the school with a gun, and the second juvenile was in the school parking lot with a gun.
Local restaurant owner Cheryl Jackson called 911 when students in her parking lot noticed the armed suspect, reporting alleged threats to shoot up the school.
School officials told News 9 the school was never placed on lockdown, but parents were alerted via a phone message.
Del City police Capt. Bradley Rule said the three suspects will face firearm charges, but the investigation is ongoing.
Investigators are asking any witnesses with information to come forward.