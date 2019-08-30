News
Edmond Police: 3 Dead After Police Standoff
Friday, August 30th 2019, 3:54 AM CDT
EDMOND, Oklahoma - Edmond Police were in a standoff near 15th and Kelly.
Police said they received a call about a domestic dispute around 2 a.m. Friday. As officers were responding, they said they received another call and the caller who said someone had been shot.
Officials said that when officers arrived at the scene, they began to try and communicate with someone inside the home; after they were not able to make contact with anyone, they approached the home.
Officers found three people dead inside the home.
Detectives are on the scene and are conducting an investigation.
