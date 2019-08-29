Oklahoma Man Wanted In 2 Counties Captured Following Standoff
OKLAHOMA CITY - A man wanted after escaping Yukon police custody last month has been captured, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.
Back in July, the Yukon Police Department said officers performed a traffic stop on Sierra G. Rhodes. Rhodes initially gave officers a false ID, but once his identity was confirmed, they discovered he was wanted on two active warrants in Oklahoma and Pottawatomie counties.
Yukon PD said Rhodes was placed into a patrol car at the scene during a roadside investigation, but he managed to escape and run away.
The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday, August 29 Rhodes was taken into custody following a standoff near 50th and Sooner in Oklahoma City.
Rhodes was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on warrants for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen vehicle, possession of a firearm after former conviction, driving under suspension, eluding police, reckless driving, and affixing improper license plate.