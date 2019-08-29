News
Man Rescued From Tower In SW OKC
Thursday, August 29th 2019, 2:42 PM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Emergency crews responded to a tower rescue in Southwest Oklahoma City.
According to reports, a man became trapped on a tower in the 6800 block of S. Eddie Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, August 29.
Jim Gardner & Bob Mills SkyNews 9 flew over the scene shortly after the man was rescued. He was seen being placed in the back of an EMSA unit to be checked for heat exhaustion, according to reports.
