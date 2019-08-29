SoonerPoll: Doesn't Matter Who Democrats Nominate; Oklahoma Is Voting For President Trump In 2020
Almost half of Oklahomans said they will vote for President Donald Trump in 2020 regardless of who the Democrats nominate, according to a poll conducted by SoonerPoll.
About 49.8% of respondents said they will vote for Trump regardless of the eventual Democratic presidential nominee; 32.4% of respondents said they will vote for the eventual Democratic nominee whomever it ends up being; and 17.8% of respondents said they are considering either at this time, don’t know or are undecided.
The quarterly poll was conducted from July 17 to 27 with a sample of 374 likely voters registered in the state of Oklahoma. The margin of error is +/- 5.07%.
About 58.3% of Oklahomans have a favorable opinion of Trump while 39.3% of Oklahomans said they have an unfavorable view of the president, according to the poll.
In the poll, many Oklahoma Democrats are undecided on who they would vote for (34.1%) if the Democratic primary was held today. Of those who said they would vote today, former Vice President Joe Biden was in lead with 26.2% while Massachusetts Senator and Oklahoma-native Elizabeth Warren came in second with 11.5% and California Senator Kamala Harris in third with 7.6%.
The top issue for 2016 Trump voters in the 2020 election is immigration (30.5%) while the top issue for 2016 Hillary Clinton voters and undecided voters in 2020 is “as long as they’re (the Democratic challenger is) not like Trump” (31.6%).
Trump won Oklahoma with 65.3% of the vote in 2016 with every county going red. The only state to have a higher percentage vote for Trump was Wyoming who won with 70.1% of the vote.
In a national poll released Wednesday and conducted by Quinnipiac University, more voters for the first time since Trump was elected think the U.S. economy is getting worse than better.