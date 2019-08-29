Every day when she comes home there's usually some things gone, Hendricks said. In St. Paul, 20% of people live below the poverty line; that's more than 8% above the national poverty rate.



Angelique Rush knows what it's like to choose between paying bills and buying groceries for her husband and four kids.



"Now we don't get paid for another three days, so we are at the pantry trying to figure out what we can feed the kids since they're out of school," Rush said as she approaches the pantry. She's hoping for some breakfast and something to make that her kids can warm up while she's at work.