As CBS News correspondent Ramy Inocencio reports, Hong Kong has been rocked by protests, violence and chaos since June 9. What started as public opposition to a proposed change in extradition rules exploded into anger and calls for the resignation of the city's chief executive. Protesters have demanded an investigation into police brutality and advocated for greater democratic reforms. The unrest has raised questions about whether China might deploy the People's Liberation Army or the People's Armed Police, a paramilitary force, in the heart of the city to silence the dissent.