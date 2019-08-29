If Facebook enforces the new rules, it means people on the platform will have more information on who's trying to influence their votes or their views. That amounts to a big "if," however. Reporting from ProPublica, Vice and other outlets has shown that Facebook's ad tracker sometimes misses political ads while incorrectly flagging non-political ads.

"Right now, what Facebook requires from advertisers is virtually nothing," said Laura Edelson, a researcher at New York University's Tandon School of Engineering who studies political advertising. "Until now, there's been no vetting whatsoever. It's been advertisers' responsibility to make sure [their disclosure] was correct."

Facebook said that the additional information would be included in its ad library, which lists all political ads. However, it will not be available to researchers using Facebook's application programming interface, or API. That's a big hindrance for researchers who track political advertising on the platform.

Unless Facebook makes the added information widely available, "It doesn't really move the needle for people trying to understand political spending more broadly," Edelson said.

A group of researchers working to analyze Facebook's effect on elections sent the social network a strongly worded ultimatum this week, saying the company did not deliver all the data it had promised. This stonewalling makes it impossible for the researchers to do their work, they said.

In late 2017, Facebook said it would verify political ad buyers by requiring them to confirm their names and locations, the latter by receiving a postcard with a confirmation code at a U.S. address. Page administrators also had to be verified. That system still has holes, critics say.