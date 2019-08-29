El Reno Holds Special Celebrations For Student's Birthdays
EL RENO, Oklahoma - The Beautiful Day Foundation started in Duncan, Oklahoma and the initiative is now spreading to some Oklahoma City metro school districts.
The goal is to help kids feel special and realize the day they were born was a "beautiful day".
The El Reno Public School District got involved last year, so 2019 marks year two.
"We have so many kids say this is the first birthday party I've ever had," said Principal of the Roblyer Learning Center, Carmen Holmes.
The school serves as the Beautiful Day initiative's home in El Reno. Currently, students in fifth and sixth grade get to be a part of the special celebrations.
Holmes said Beautiful Day has brought new joy into the halls of her school and a new mindset.
"We look at a kids not just as a student, but as a whole person and we want to celebrate them in every way we can," said Holmes.
Shana Ford was one of the real community members behind bringing the initiative to El Reno. Ford serves as the community liaison for the El Reno Public Schools Foundation. but is originally from Duncan. She told News 9 after years of work its nice to see all these kids enjoy these parties.
"To see a person that's not outgoing, a child that's not outgoing actually sit down and talk to an adult or each other; its kinda neat to see their smiles," said Ford.
The community plays a role in each celebration. The participating districts utilize volunteers to help set-up, serve food and spend time with the children.
The most recent celebration at Roblyer included signed cards from the Redlands Community College baseball team.
"I had several people you know stop me and say what an impact," said the college's head baseball coach, Kyle Kohler. "You know you don't realize that in the moment."
The Yukon Public School District is in their first year with Beautiful Day. Administrators and volunteers helped hold their first celebration on Tuesday, August 27.
The district said they still need volunteers.