Shana Ford was one of the real community members behind bringing the initiative to El Reno. Ford serves as the community liaison for the El Reno Public Schools Foundation. but is originally from Duncan. She told News 9 after years of work its nice to see all these kids enjoy these parties.



"To see a person that's not outgoing, a child that's not outgoing actually sit down and talk to an adult or each other; its kinda neat to see their smiles," said Ford.