OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police said two people are in custody, accused of stealing a car and leading officers on a chase overnight Thursday. 

Police said the chase started near Southeast 15th Street and South High Avenue. 

Speeds reached up to 95 MPH before the driver hit a median near Southeast 44th Street and South Sunnylane Road. 

The driver bailed from the car but was quickly arrested.

Police said a woman was hiding in the car, laying on the floor where a passenger seat should have been. 

Both the driver and the woman were arrested. 

No names have been released at this time. 

This is a developing story. 

 