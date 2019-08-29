News
2 In Custody Accused Of Stealing Car, Leading Police On Overnight Chase
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police said two people are in custody, accused of stealing a car and leading officers on a chase overnight Thursday.
Police said the chase started near Southeast 15th Street and South High Avenue.
Speeds reached up to 95 MPH before the driver hit a median near Southeast 44th Street and South Sunnylane Road.
The driver bailed from the car but was quickly arrested.
Police said a woman was hiding in the car, laying on the floor where a passenger seat should have been.
Both the driver and the woman were arrested.
No names have been released at this time.
This is a developing story.