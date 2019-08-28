Jury To Decide Punishment For Logan County Deputy’s Killer
LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - In less than 24 hours, a convicted murderer will be punished for the 2017 death of Logan County Deputy David Wade. Prosecutors have asked the jury to consider the death penalty.
A little more than two weeks of testimony came to an end on Wednesday. The Logan County judge said the murder sentencing case for Nathan LeForce, 47, will be handed to the jury Thursday morning.
The defense called three final witnesses, a DHS case worker and LeForce’s two oldest sons. According to testimony, the DHS employee was involved in terminating LeForce’s guardianship of his children.
His oldest son, Joseph LeForce said the DHS involvement did not impact him, but it did impact Joshua LeForce. Their father was brought to tears when the older brother expressed disappointment in his father’s choices.
In separate testimonies the men stated how they agree LeForce should be punished for the murder of Deputy Wade. They also expressed how a death penalty sentence would negatively impact them and their other siblings.
After the defense rested, the judge allowed the state to present rebuttal evidence.
They showed the jury a jail phone call that LeForce had with family members. He spoke about becoming friends with an inmate involved in the Aryan Nation and how he would continue that involvement in prison. Prosecutors said the evidence contradicted defense witnesses who testified that LeForce is now a religious man.