"Why not take a pause?" asked "CBS This Morning" co-host Tony Dokoupil. "Why not say, 'We've got nearly 200 people hospitalized with lung illnesses tied to vaping. We're the biggest seller of this stuff. Let's just take a timeout till we figure out what's going on?'"



"Well, I don't know if it's tied to vaping even associated with nicotine products," Burns said. "Most of the early reports have indicated it's related to THC."



"I don't know about most," Dokoupil said.



"Most of them that have any specifics have said they're related to THC," Burns said. "We don't have the details on all those reports. If there was any indication that there was an adverse health condition related to our product, I think we'd take very swift action associated with it."



Burns added that "until we see some facts," he feels confident enough to keep his products on the market.