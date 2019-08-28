News
Police Identify 2 Killed In Apparent Murder-Suicide In SE OKC
Police have identified two people found dead Tuesday morning in a southeast Oklahoma City home.
Bonny Thomas, 56, and Michael Lisenberry, 62, were found dead inside a home in the 600 block of SE 79th Street.
Police were called shortly before 11 a.m. to a residence in reference to a domestic-related situation.
When officers arrived, they found Thomas dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside the home. Lisenberry was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The state medical examiner's office will determine the two people's cause and manner of deaths.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.