Extra OG&E crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers who still don't have electricity.

To put it in perspective, OG&E said this outage is the biggest they've seen since the 2013 Moore Tornado. The company did warn people Tuesday, that many homes and parts of the metro would see multi-day outages due to Monday nights storms.

Many of these crews coming are from around the country, including places like Texas and Louisiana. While this is all in an effort to get the power back as soon and as safely as possible, OG&E is still warning many people especially on more difficult power lines to get to, that restoration will still take even more time.

"There is going to be a significant number of people who have the kind of damage that is just going to be a lot more labor intensive to finish. So we are telling people we don't have an estimated time of restoration right now. But we want people to know we are looking at multi-day outages," said Kathleen O'Shea for OG&E.

OG&E is warning customers, while the power may be out around your house, that doesn't mean downed power lines don't have electricity running through them. OG&E said to avoid them at all costs, and to wait until a professional can properly remove them.