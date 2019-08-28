News
New Stillwater Elementary School To Start Wednesday After Week Long Delay
Wednesday, August 28th 2019
Updated:
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - A group of Stillwater Elementary students will start their school year Wednesday.
Construction delayed the opening of the new Westwood Elementary school for about a week.
The district is warning parents that construction is still going on at the school, and ask that everyone stay aware of their surroundings.
There are also temporary pick up and drop off areas seen in the Facebook post below.