Police Investigating After Reports Of Man Exposing Himself On OKC River Trail
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating after a man allegedly exposed himself to two different women along the Oklahoma City River trail.
The first incident happened on July 25 in a small parking lot near Southwest 15th and Harvey Avenue along the river trail around 11:20 a.m.
The victim told police she was loading her 2-year-old son into the car after exercising, when she noticed a white sedan moving to different parking spots. When the vehicle parked near her, the victim noticed the suspect open his driver’s side door with his foot. The suspect then began masturbating and moaning loudly.
The suspect left the scene and drove south on Robinson toward a playground area.
A second incident allegedly happened at Wheeler Park involving a suspect with the same description.
The victim was running east on the river trail toward Walker Avenue, when she saw the suspect approach her. The suspect then hid behind trees north of the trail.
When the victim passed the suspect, she saw the man with his pants down exposing himself to her with his hands at his sides. The victim told police she ignored him and began running faster, because she was scared.
In both incidents, the suspect is described as a 5’8, 170-lb. Hispanic male in his mid-20s with an average build. He had short black hair, a goatee and a possible sunburn. He was seen driving a newer white Nissan Sentra with a paper tag.
If you have any information, you are asked to give Oklahoma City Police a call a 405-235-7300.