Oklahoma Attorney Weighs-In On Landmark Opioid Trial Decision
OKLAHOMA CITY - Monday, Judge Thad Balkman ruled in the Oklahoma's favor in the historic opioid trial.
However, Balkman had a different price tag in mind for Johnson & Johnson's damages than Attorney General Mike Hunter.
“The $17 billion number was the one everybody knew and that kind of was the frame of reference. Well when Judge Backman came back with his $572 million verdict, a lot of people thought that's far less than what the state had wanted,” attorney Ed Blau told News 9.
Blau said from a legal perspective, more money could be demanded.
“He may be open for the state to come back and ask for more in the future,” Blau said to the judge.
Blau said while this is a victory for the state, Johnson & Johnson will appeal, which could mean this all ends in a settlement or another case.
“You’re going to be looking at years before a ruling comes down,” Blau said.