Missing, Endangered Woman May Be In Tulsa Area
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office has issued a bulletin for a woman who is considered to be missing and endangered. Edith Elaine Benson may be in the area of Tulsa, Broken Arrow or Coweta, according to WCSO.
Benson is described as a 75-year-old Native American woman who is 5'3" and 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a brown long-sleeved shirt with blue jeans and black shoes with white soles and red roses.
She suffers from Alzheimer's Disease and has a history of wandering, the Sheriff's Office said. If you know where she is or see her, call 911 or WCSO at 918-485-3124.