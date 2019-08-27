The 3-year-old boy weighed 18 pounds, and the 5-year-old girl weighed 26 pounds, Sheriff Harlan Moore said earlier this year. Mary Moore refused to let the children be admitted to the hospital which was the doctor's recommendation, according to DCSO.

Moore pleaded no contest to the charges and received a 7-year suspended sentence. She is to have no contact with the children except according to the guidelines in a guardianship case, court records state.

She was released after the court's decision.