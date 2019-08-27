The water bottle’s clear silicone spout can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

The affected models have a black spout base and black spout cover. They were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide and online from April 2018 through June 2019.

The commission said the remedy is to replace the water bottle and contact Contigo for a free replacement.

The bottles come in 13-, 14- and 20- ounce sizes. The bottle styles are a solid color, graphics, stainless steel and stainless steel solid colors.

The full recall report can be found here.