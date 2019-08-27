"I heard someone scream, 'Kids are in the car!' and jumped out to do my best and try to get as many of the kids out of the van as I could," said Denorris Hopgood. Hopgood said the van seats pinned some of the children inside. "It was difficult to see what was inside the van, and see the kids in the condition that they were in," he said.



At least 12 people were taken to hospitals, some in critical condition. The suspect was also hurt in the chase and is being treated for his injuries.



"I really didn't know what to do but to hold my kids and give them the biggest hug afterwards," Hopgood said. "Because just seeing something like that, it just shows you that anything can happen in a split second."