GUTHRIE, Oklahoma - In downtown Guthrie, two historic buildings are seeing even more damage from Monday's storms.



Double Stop Fiddle Shop and Furrow Flowers saw extensive damage to the outside of their old buildings. With the side of the fiddle shop losing a large amount of bricks, and the entire front of the flower shop collapsing.



Back in February, both of the well know stores caught fire. While the insides were a complete loss, the Double Stop Fiddle Shop was able to re-open a new store down the road.



As of now, there is no word from the city what they plan to do with the buildings after this recent damage.