OU Announces Parking And Traffic Changes, Tailgating Rules Ahead Of Football Season
NORMAN, Oklahoma - The University of Oklahoma is making some changes to traffic and parking ahead of game day.
OU officials said, drivers will no longer be able to park on Asp Avenue and Felgar Street on game days.
Fans will still be able to set up tailgates at noon the day before games, but any cars left unattended after midnight will be towed. For a complet list of game day tailgating policies, click here.
Below is a full map of road closures: