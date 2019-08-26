Storms Cause Wind Damage, Flash Flooding Across OKC Metro
A late summer storm produced severe weather across northern parts of the News 9 viewing area, causing damage and flooding across Oklahoma City.
That severe weather included a couple of tornado warnings, a handful of lowerings, a possible touch down and damaging winds across central Oklahoma, especially as the storm moved into the Oklahoma City metro after 9 p.m.
Damage reports have been coming in piecemeal to the News 9 newsroom:
-- Damage reported at the Dollar Tree, located at 4300 SE 15th Street in Del City
-- Partial roof collapse to a church located at 3900 SE 27th Street in Del City
-- Damage reported in SE OKC at SE 89th, Shields Boulevard
-- Damage reported at the Homeland, located at Northwest 122nd Street and Rockwell Avenue
-- Wind damage at a church located at Southwest 44th Street and Independence Avenue
-- Big billboard down near Southeast 29th Street and Interstate 40, according to News 9 Storm Trackers Val and Amy Castor
-- Trees down in Moore, including on a house in the 400 block of South Dallas Avenue
-- Valley Brook Police Department's carport damaged
-- Power poles down along Northwest 50th Street in OKC
-- Wind damage reported near Penn Square Mall
-- Storm damage at Waterloo and Coltrane roads in Edmond. An awning collapsed in front of a business.
There are lots of power outages across the metro as well. OG&E is reporting 55,000-plus customers without power as of 11:30 p.m.
Edmond, too.