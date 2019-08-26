"Tell your son I said thank you so very much! That little boy he helped is my son and is autistic," Crites commented on Moore's post, according to KWCH-TV. "I worry everyday that he is going to get bullied for being different and your son just absolutely warmed my heart. If there were more children like him I wouldn't worry about such things."

Moore was touched by the other mom's response. She shared that Christian struggles with speech and both boys are unique in their own way, KWCH-TV reports. "I hope that this will be the beginning of a new friendship for both of our sons. Your son was so sweet," she wrote.

CBS News has reached out to both moms for comment. The Wichita Public School district also shared the story, which is inspiring countless people to be compassionate and kind toward others.