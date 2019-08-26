News
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Extended To Southern Oklahoma Until 6 A.M.
Monday, August 26th 2019, 5:24 PM CDT
A new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for much of southern portion of the News 9 viewing area.
Included in the new watch, which lasts until 6 a.m., are Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Garvin, Grady, Hughes, Jefferson, Love, McClain, Murray, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Stephens counties.
This is in addition to a severe thunderstorm watch that had been issued for central and north-central portions of Oklahoma until midnight.
Storms that had featured hail and high winds turned into more of a heavy rain and flooding event by late Monday night.
Stay with News 9 throughout the evening for updates.