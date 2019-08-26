News
Cyclist Dies After Being Hit By OKC Patrol Vehicle
The bicyclist who was hit by an Oklahoma City patrol vehicle died Friday, police confirmed Monday.
Max Krause, 47, was riding a bike about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on W Hefner Road near N MacArthur Boulevard when he was hit by a police cruiser, police said.
Krause was taken to OU Medical Center where he died from his injuries on Friday.
Police said the cruiser was damaged during the crash and was towed away.
The officer involved in the crash was identified as officer Garry Price, a two-year veteran of the department. Price has been placed on administrative leave.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Krause's family with funeral expenses. Click here to learn more. Any excess funds will be donated to the Integris Children's Hospital.