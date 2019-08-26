Homeland Announces Plans For Grocery Store, Headquarters In NE OKC
Homeland plans to open a full-service grocery store and a headquarters building in northeast Oklahoma City, according to Ward 7 councilwoman Nikki Nice.
The announcement came a few weeks after the only grocery store in northeast Oklahoma City closed.
“A brand new, full-service grocery has been a continuous process for northeast Oklahoma City,” Nice said in a news release. “I want to thank Marc Jones and the Homeland board for their work. This is a carefully planned, thoughtful project that’s more than just a store. Every City Council representative from Ward 7 since 1993 has worked toward this moment: Willa Johnson, Skip Kelly, John Pettis and Lee Cooper, plus so many other residents. I am honored to be part of a team that has worked so hard to meet a need in our community.”
Homeland intends to open a 30,000-square-foot grocery store at NE 36th Street and Lincoln Boulevard with a pharmacy, custom butcher shop, bakery, deli, fresh produce and more. It will be adjacent to a new 35,000-square-foot corporate headquarter. The cost will be at $16 million and will create up to 75 jobs.
Homeland plans on opening the store in late 2020 or early 2021 with hiring to begin in 2020.
Uptown Grocery also announced plans to open a grocery store on NE 36th Street and N Kelley Avenue.