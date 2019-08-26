“A brand new, full-service grocery has been a continuous process for northeast Oklahoma City,” Nice said in a news release. “I want to thank Marc Jones and the Homeland board for their work. This is a carefully planned, thoughtful project that’s more than just a store. Every City Council representative from Ward 7 since 1993 has worked toward this moment: Willa Johnson, Skip Kelly, John Pettis and Lee Cooper, plus so many other residents. I am honored to be part of a team that has worked so hard to meet a need in our community.”