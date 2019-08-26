Wagoner Parents Charged With Murder In Drowning Death Of Their 4-Year-Old Son
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - Two Wagoner County parents have been charged with second-degree murder in the drowning death of their 4-year-old son. Steven James Powers II and Tina Lynn Powers are in custody and have been booked into the Wagoner County Jail.
Investigators said Steven Powers was under the influence of drugs and his wife was aware of that fact when she left him in charge of their two children at Fort Gibson Lake August 13.
Court documents state Tina Powers knew her husband had taken at least four Xanax bars (described as "Green Hulk" 2 mg bars) when she left their children in his care.
Steven Powers also admitted to taking the Xanax before they went to the lake that evening, the affidavit states. Records state he told investigators he knew his son and another child were swimming or trying to swim, but he didn't keep his full attention or them. He also reportedly told investigators he couldn't look after anyone else when on Xanax.
"Do you know how many times I've watched my kids while I'm high on Xanax and nothing has ever happened," he said to investigators, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Steven Powers does not have a prescription for the medication, the affidavit states.
Steven Powers III was not wearing a floatation device when he drowned, according to Wagoner County Sheriff's Office.
"Make no mistake. This was no accident. An accident is something that can't be prevented. This child should not be dead. This could have been prevented," said Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott.