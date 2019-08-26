Uncertainty remains high, however, about the next developments in the trade dispute, which has repeatedly seen the sides attempt to negotiate before ending in acrimony and more tariffs and trade penalties.

After Asian shares mostly fell on concerns about an escalation Friday in the dispute, markets in Europe and U.S. futures perked up after Trump said that his trade negotiators had received two "very good calls" from China on Sunday. China's foreign ministry replied, however, that it didn't know what Trump was talking about.

--With reporting by The Associated Press.