TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said they are investigating the 46th homicide of the year after a young woman was found beaten to death. Her body was found around 3 a.m. Monday, August 26 in the 16000 block of East 1st Street.

The 27-year-old woman died at the hospital, police said. She has been identified as Veronica Cervantes-Mejia.

She was found in her ex-husband's home near East Admiral and 161st Street.  Her ex-husband, Oscar Mariscal-Lira, has been arrested for first-degree murder.

Detectives have interviewed the suspect along with the woman's co-workers and neighbors.

"It's not something that you see that often," said Sgt. Brandon Watkins, Tulsa Police. "Usually things don't get that violent or awful."

 