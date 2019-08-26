News
Police: Ex-Husband Arrested After Woman Beaten To Death In Tulsa
Monday, August 26th 2019, 11:01 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said they are investigating the 46th homicide of the year after a young woman was found beaten to death. Her body was found around 3 a.m. Monday, August 26 in the 16000 block of East 1st Street.
The 27-year-old woman died at the hospital, police said. She has been identified as Veronica Cervantes-Mejia.
She was found in her ex-husband's home near East Admiral and 161st Street. Her ex-husband, Oscar Mariscal-Lira, has been arrested for first-degree murder.
Detectives have interviewed the suspect along with the woman's co-workers and neighbors.
"It's not something that you see that often," said Sgt. Brandon Watkins, Tulsa Police. "Usually things don't get that violent or awful."