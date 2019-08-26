News
Okla. To See Extreme Temps, Possible Storms
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma will see extreme temperatures and a chance of severe storms Monday.
The temperature will build with high's approaching 100. News 9 morning meteorologist Jed Castles said the heat index could climb as high as 110 for central Oklahoma.
A cold front will move into central Oklahoma late Monday and kick up some storms. A few of the storms expected will be severe with large hail, damaging winds and flooding rain fall.
Storms could continue into the overnight, ending on Tuesday.
Oklahoma will feel the effect of the storms in the temperature Tuesday with highs on the 80's.
