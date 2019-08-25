News
OKC Police Investigating After Suspect Dies In Custody
Sunday, August 25th 2019, 11:22 AM CDT
Oklahoma City, OK - The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating an in-custody death at the Argon Apartments near Memorial and Blackwelder.
According to the OCPD, officers responded to the Argon Apartments on complaints about a man running around banging on doors. When police arrived, officers said the suspect appeared to be intoxicated, but was taken into custody.
After the man was put in handcuffs, he reportedly spit on or at an officer, so those officers put the suspect down on the ground. That’s when police said he was found not breathing.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
