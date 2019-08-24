Coffee Shop Opening Provides Jobs For Disabled People
Edmond’s Super Scoop Ice Cream shop is merging with Hank’s Coffee Shop in Midtown Oklahoma City to provide more job opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities.
The store announced Saturday, together, the ice cream and coffee shop will be called Not Your Average Joe. The new store will continue Super Scoop’s tradition of providing job opportunities to people with intellectual disabilities.
“So often, we forget that they are left out,” executive director Tim Herbel said. “After they matriculate from high school, there are very few options for adults who have special needs."
Not Your Average Joe also announced plans to expand to Norman near the University of Oklahoma’s campus.
Herbel said despite the name change and growth, the business is still learning from the success of Super Scoop.
“Obviously, there are certain risks, certain obstacles. Those impact a business,” Herbel said. “Even though we are a nonprofit, we have to be profitable or there’s no opportunity to help others. So, there are moments when surprises happen. The key is being flexible and being understanding.”
Herbel said he hopes more businesses across the Oklahoma City metro area begin offering employment opportunities to adults with intellectual disabilities.
“I think that’s what we all want, that this is normal; that the world accepts not your average Joes,” Herbel said.