A Silver Alert has been issued for a Fairview couple who were last seen on Tuesday.

Kenneth Monahan, 83, and Iona Monahan, 80, were last seen about 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Black Mesa Park in the Oklahoma panhandle.

They were driving a silver, 2004 Chevrolet Express van with Oklahoma plate HCD-231. 

Fairview police said their cellphone last pinged on a tower in Climax Canyon Park in New Mexico. 

They were driving with another couple. That couple was driving a white Mercedes van with Texas plates. 

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call Fairview police at 580-227-4444.

 