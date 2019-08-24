News
Silver Alert Issued For Fairview Couple
A Silver Alert has been issued for a Fairview couple who were last seen on Tuesday.
Kenneth Monahan, 83, and Iona Monahan, 80, were last seen about 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Black Mesa Park in the Oklahoma panhandle.
They were driving a silver, 2004 Chevrolet Express van with Oklahoma plate HCD-231.
Fairview police said their cellphone last pinged on a tower in Climax Canyon Park in New Mexico.
They were driving with another couple. That couple was driving a white Mercedes van with Texas plates.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call Fairview police at 580-227-4444.