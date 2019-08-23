Background Reveals Man Accused Of Leaving Threatening Notes May Be Suffering From Mental Issues
The background of a man accused of leaving threatening notes all over Oklahoma reveals a change in personality.
New information alleges at one time he was inspiring people, then the next threatening churches.
According to investigators, Thomas Ryan Krech is from Tennessee and terrorized two churches there before coming to Oklahoma. Police said they reached out to his family, who initially helped quell their concerns.
In a pickup, investigators believe Krech traveled from state to state, delivering a string of disturbing notes.
“I am the Lord your God, I know your sins you effing rapist,” said victim Lori Eden.
According to investigators, the first note surfaced August 20 at two churches in Tennessee, and one in McKinney, Texas.
After Krech was developed as a suspect, family members told police he had "been suffering from various mental health issues over the past few months.”
In a post to their Facebook, Barlett Police Department said "letters in question are not that of a direct threat of imminent violence, but more related to delusional ideologies. Further investigation has revealed that the individual is no longer in the Mid-South metropolitan area."
Over the next two days, two homes and two more churches were targeted, this time in Oklahoma.
"One of the first things that did cross my mind was a bombing of a church," said Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney.
And while Krech's Facebook had recently been flooded with darkness and disturbing quotes, videos posted just a few months ago portray a much different side.
“Wake up, get up! It's time to get excited about life!” said Krech.
A search of the internet revealed Krech was recently working as a positivity coach, motivational speaker, and relationship expert.
“Take one big gigantic breath, and realize how amazing you truly are,” said Krech.
Krech is charged in Stephens County and could face additional charges in various states.