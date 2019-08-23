DOC Investigates After Fights Cause Lockdown At Helena Prison
HELENA, Oklahoma - A prison in northwestern Oklahoma was placed on lockdown this week after two separate altercations broke out just moments from each other.
The incident happened Wednesday, August 21 at the James Crabtree Correctional Facility in Helena.
According to the Department of Corrections, two fights started just minutes apart in different areas of the prison.
“This facility houses inmates who are 35 years old or older, and typically we don't have that type of problem with those inmates. So, it was a bit unusual for something like this to happen in James Crabtree,” DOC Director of Communications Jessica Brown said.
The center was placed on lockdown and guards quickly broke up the fights, according to the DOC.
All four inmates suffered minor injuries and two were taken to a local hospital for further treatment.
They've since been released from the hospital.
All four men, plus at least eight other Crabtree inmates have been moved to different facilities in separate parts of the state.
Now it's up to investigators to determine what caused the fights in this medium-security prison.
“What DOC will do is investigate and determine what happened, who caused this, what caused this, and present information to the local District Attorney’s office,” Brown said.