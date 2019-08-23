OKC Driver Faces Child Endangerment Charge After Hit-And-Run, Officer-Involved Crashes
OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City driver left the scene of an accident on the southwest side of the city, only to cause another crash.
The second crash that Jamisha Harris, 20, caused involved two police officers who were taken to the hospital.
The officer-involved crashed happened Thursday, August 22 near Southwest 59th Street and Kentucky Avenue.
“Both officers ended up going to the hospital,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “They had minor injuries.”
The 20-year-old driver who sent them to the hospital later admitted to police that she was fleeing from another crash.
Harris said she rear-ended a driver near Southwest 61st and Pennsylvania Avenue but did not stop to exchange information or check on the driver's condition. Instead, Harris sped away and the other driver followed her. He told police Harris was driving fast, ignored a stop sign and then slammed into the patrol car.
Police said Harris put a number of people in danger, including her young passengers.
“What makes it interesting is that her 17-year-old sister who is a juvenile was in the car,” said Knight. “And her 2-month-old nephew was in the car.”
Neither the teen or the baby were hurt.
Harris told police she did not stop after the first crash because she does not have a driver's license. Officers also learned the tag on the car belonged on the suspect's grandmother's car.
“At this point, the person is under arrest,” said Knight. “The driver was unable to flee because of the accident, the second accident.”
Police said the 17-year-old was in the backseat with the baby, who was in a car seat. They were checked and cleared by paramedics at the scene.
Harris is in the Oklahoma County Jail facing a number of complaints stemming from the hit-and-run crash and the officer-involved crash.