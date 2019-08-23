STL Police, U.S. Marshals Arrest Altus Couple Wanted For Child Abuse, Neglect
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says an Altus Couple accused of abusing their own children and going on-the-run has been captured.
According to police, 27-year-old Hakim Moore and 29-year-old Robin Alexander were taken into custody Friday, August 23 by members of the STL Intelligence Division and U.S. Marshals. A 3-month-old was also located and is safe.
Moore and Alexander have five children in common. Three of their children were taken into Oklahoma State’s custody after being found in critical condition, one child was found dead and their fifth child was missing -- until now.
Moore and Alexander were wanted after a “Failure To Appear” warrant was issued on June 10, 2019. Investigators got word the couple fled to St. Louis.
At one point, investigators offered at $10,000 reward for the couple’s capture.
The details surrounding the couple’s capture have not been released at this time. This is a developing story.