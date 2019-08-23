News
Deaf Woman Encounters Discrimination At OKC Burger King; Employee Fired
Friday, August 23rd 2019, 2:04 PM CDT
A deaf woman said she was refused service at the Burger King off Northwest Expressway and Council. She also had the police called on her.
Rachel Hollis didn't want to go inside because her boys were asleep in the car.
“When I arrived home, I felt so angry and humiliated and I just started crying. I was tired of being discriminated against. This was the first time they called the police in my life... For what? Because all I wanted to do was to be treated like another person? It just wasn't right,” said Hollis.
Burger King fired the employee and reached out to Ms. Hollis.