MiracleCon To Raise Money For OU Children's Hospital Through Gaming
OKLAHOMA CITY - A new charity event is coming to Oklahoma City Saturday that combines video games and virtual reality to raise money for the OU Children's hospital.
This is the first year of MiracleCon and it's going to have a ton of different attractions from video games to board games, and even virtual reality. But the reason behind all of it, is why founder Mike Dattolo believes its so important.
All funds from this charity event will be going to the Children's Hospital, and Dattolo hopes to see hundreds attend.
He said using video games to raise money in the first place, has grown in the past decade from something small to one of the most popular styles of charity events. Dattolo also said gaming for many people especially here in Oklahoma city, is something that brings them together, and that if he bring people together to do what they love for a good cause, then it benefits everyone.
"To me it's great that you can do these things, and at the same time you are raising money to help people and sick kids," said Dattolo.
Tickets are $10 at the door. The charity event will be held at OU Medical Center's Nicholson Tower, and the event begins Saturday at 9 a.m.