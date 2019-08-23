News
Okla. To See Scattered Chances Of Storms Throughout Weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY - Rain and storms will be present across Oklahoma as people make their way out the door Friday morning.
Morning Meteorologist Jed Castles said storms will gradually shift to the east and that rain chances look slight throughout the afternoon.
The weather pattern that the state is currently in shows that there will still have some scattered chances of storms periodically, but that rain will not stick around all weekend.
Temperature high's are in the 80's Friday and Saturday.
High's in the 90's will return early next week.
