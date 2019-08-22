News 9 Storm Trackers Marty & Debbie Logan tracked severe storms moving through Edmond Thursday night.

The primary threat with Thursday's storms was heavy rain and small hail.

The storms moved into Oklahoma City at about 7 p.m. and moved out by 8 p.m.

There were reports of some stalled vehicles and a lightning strike on a tank battery, but otherwise no damage reports as of yet.

This is a developing story.