News
WATCH: Marty & Debbie Track Severe Storm In Edmond
Thursday, August 22nd 2019, 8:00 PM CDT
Updated:
News 9 Storm Trackers Marty & Debbie Logan tracked severe storms moving through Edmond Thursday night.
The primary threat with Thursday's storms was heavy rain and small hail.
The storms moved into Oklahoma City at about 7 p.m. and moved out by 8 p.m.
There were reports of some stalled vehicles and a lightning strike on a tank battery, but otherwise no damage reports as of yet.
This is a developing story.