Dean & Dusty Talk Jalen Hurts, Ryan Jones, OSU Football And Baker Mayfield
News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins and News 9 Sports Analyst Dusty Dvoracek talk about several sports topics including Jalen Hurts' leadership, the emergence of OU linebacker Ryan Jones, Oklahoma State football and whether Baker Mayfield helped himself with comments made in a GQ interview about his infamous Ohio State flag-plant and New York Giants QB Daniel Jones.
Be sure to tune in to News 9 and News On 6 for The Blitz on Sunday nights at 10:00.