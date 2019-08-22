OKC Carjacking Suspect Pretends To Sleep When Caught
OKLAHOMA CITY - A carjacking suspect reportedly jumped out of a moving car, ran from police, and then pretended to be asleep when officers caught up with him.
Neighbor Tejae Gallegious said there was such a large police presence in his neighborhood Thursday, August 22 he thought it was something much worse.
"I'd seen all types of lights, flashlights, Gallegious said.
All of that was the culmination of a carjacking case.
It started down the road at an apartment complex in Southwest OKC Wednesday, August 21, where the victim was robbed.
"A person just simply walked up to him and asked him what time it was. He looked down at his watch and when he looked back up the person had a gun," Oklahoma City Police Master Sgt. Gary Knight said.
Police said the suspect took off with the victim's car and wasn't spotted again until the next morning.
"An officer saw a car make a traffic violation, and recognized the car being listed as the car that was taken," Knight said.
The officer attempted to pull over the car in a residential neighborhood, but the suspect jumped out of the still running vehicle and took off.
According to police, the suspect jumped the fence behind a home.
Officers said when they caught up to him, the suspect pretended to be sleeping.
"There are a whole lot of things people pretend to do when they're running from police," Knight said.
The suspect, Marrieseon Johnson, was arrested.